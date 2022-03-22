KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildland fire in the area of Caldwell Drive in Oak Ridge is under control after firefighters battled the blaze for four hours on Tuesday.

Oak Ridge Fire Department was called the fire around 4:30 p.m. and found the fire burning near four homes. Residents were evacuated and electricity was shut off in the area. By 8 p.m. the fire was brought under control with help from Oak Ridge Police, Public Works and the Electrical Department, as well as the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Oliver Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and the Y-12 Fire Department.

The fire reached one home before firefighters were able to extinguish it. Crews stayed on the scene to monitor the area to prevent the fire from restarting.

Power was to be restored and residents were expected to be let back into their homes around 10 p.m.