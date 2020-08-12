Oak Ridge fire chief to step down

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After 43 years of active fire service with four different fire departments and 22 years servicing as a fire chief for three of those departments.

Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley is hanging up his fire service career to become a full-time fire service instructor and coordinator for the state of Tennessee.

Kerley will step down from his current role Friday, Aug. 21.

The city of Oak Ridge Fire Department will be led by Fire Marshall Travis Solomon, who will assume the interim chief duties effective Aug. 22.

LATEST STORIES:

Latest Posts