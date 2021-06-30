Oak Ridge Fire Department debuts truck designed to fight wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department has a new truck designed to fight wildfires and fires away from water sources. Brush 1 has a 300-gallon per minute pump with a 300-gallon capacity water tank and a 5-gallon foam storage tank.

It can pump water through a bumper-mounted nozzle, which is operated via a joystick inside the cab, while the vehicle is being driven so fire along the roadside can be contained and extinguished. The feature also prevents having to deploy a hose line for a small area and helps to cover a larger area in less time.

The truck was purchased by the city and the equipment was purchased with a grant received from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, which is funded by the Department of Energy, for off-site emergency planning and response in the amount of $16,000.

Brush 1 also carries 200 feet of hose, fire rakes, rogue hoes, and backpacks that allow a firefighter to carry a bladder of water on their back with a manual hand pump for extinguishing smaller fires. It has hose packs that carry 100-feet of one-inch fire hose and the necessary hardware.

The department also purchased two backpack leaf blowers that help with cutting fire breaks into the ground, while blowing the unburned fuels toward the fire line. A chainsaw was added as well for cutting burning trees that create injury hazards and fall into the unburned areas.