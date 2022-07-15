OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The cause of a house fire is being investigated by the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department showed the exterior damage on the home a Facebook post. Crews are working on the scene at 687 West Outer Drive. The fire has been extinguished but firefighters are still putting out hot spots and investigating on scene, the post said.

(Oak Ridge Fire Department)

(Oak Ridge Fire Department)

(Oak Ridge Fire Department)

(Oak Ridge Fire Department)

The department has asked for travelers to avoid the area for the as crews continue working.

