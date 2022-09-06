OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge home was destroyed in a fire over the Labor Day weekend.

Crews responded to a structure house fire on 104 Norton Road Sunday, Sept. 4. around 5 p.m. They reported that there was a large amount of smoke and fire coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire but remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

The resident of the home suffered injuries that were non-life-threatening, according to firefighters. Anderson County EMS provided medical treatment to the resident.

Firefighters said that the resident refused to be taken by an ambulance to the hospital.

“The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to thank the nearby community for their support to the family and firefighters during this incident,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.