KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge is taking steps to clean up the Clinch River. The city’s Stormwater Division and Healthy Waters Program will host a volunteer cleanup event, “Clean the Clinch”, on Oct. 16 to collect trash from within the river and along its banks.

According to organizers, trash has gathered in the water and along the banks in the area. This cleanup hopes to remove a large amount of this trash to keep the area clean and healthy. Previous cleanups along the river have removed over 500 pounds of trash.

From 9 am until noon, volunteers are asked to meet at 173 Edgemoor Road near Haw Ridge Park. Volunteers are asking to bring kayaks or canoes so they can help remove litter from the river. For those without kayaks, Adventures Outdoors and River Sports Outfitters are providing a few kayaks for the event. There will also be a team of volunteers picking up little from the shoreline.

To register for the event, click here. For more information, email healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov.