OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — City councilors are putting a pause on their support of sister city activities in Obninsk, Russia.

“A message clearly needed to be sent but at the same time a message to the appropriate individuals not necessarily to the people,” Councilman Derrick Hammond said.

Mayor Gooch proposed a resolution Monday to dissolve all sister city involvement in Obninsk. Oak Ridge has called Obninsk, a city known for its nuclear research and development too, its sister city for nearly 30 years through Sister Cities International.

“I’m disappointed council wanted to take another course of action and prevent the city from expending any funds in support of the sister city activities related to Obninsk. I don’t think that action is nearly strong enough,” Gooch said.

At Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Ellen Smith suggested an amendment to the mayor’s resolution.

“There was an amendment made to suspend our governmental support of the activities but not dissolve the relationship,” Hammond said.

“We have all signed sister city papers, if we had to end it, I would assume we would have to sign a paper or something that would officially end it. And then re-upping on that would be difficult,” said Sister Cities Support Organization board member Jerry Luckmann.

“I had my opinion. I still believe we should terminate the sister city agreement with Obninsk and I’m ready to move forward and be sure the City of Oak Ridge does not expend any funds in support of the sister city activities in Obninsk,” Gooch said.

The amended resolution passed unanimously and even though Oak Ridge leaders are suspending their support of activities in Obninsk, organizations here at home can continue their operations in the Russian city.

“I fully expected that there would be some alternative resolution and that’s what ultimately passed,” Gooch said.

The Mayor added Oak Ridge will continue to support their other sister city, Naka-shi, Japan.