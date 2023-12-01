OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — As technology advances, so do the methods of scammers, making it a daunting task to keep up with their latest tactics. The Friends of Oak Ridge Library is offering a FREE program that provides simple yet effective measures to protect you and your valuable data from falling victim to scams. This program will be on January 25th, 2024 at 1 PM.

These measures don’t require any complicated or high-tech knowledge and can be implemented by anyone to make themselves a more challenging target for scammers.

The program covers a range of topics, including how to spot common scams, how to safeguard your personal information, and what to do if you become a victim of a scam. By attending this program, you will gain valuable knowledge and tools to help protect yourself from the ever-evolving world of scammers.

Plus, you’ll get to enjoy some light refreshments while you learn. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your life a little safer. Register for the event here:

https://bit.ly/ORPLProgramRegistration

By giving your email, you will receive reminder notifications prior to the event.