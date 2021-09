OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge held a celebration in unison with the United Nations International Day of Peace.

The city symphony orchestra played for the public at the International Friendship Bell and Peace Pavilion. The public showed up in support and enjoyed the music and haiku from Oak Ridge Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts have been participating in the event since 2015.

A design was raked into the gravel at the kare sansui garden at the bell.