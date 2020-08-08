Oak Ridge movie theater hosting reopening classic movie showings

Movie-goers wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus are spaced apart as they watch a movie in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Monday, July 20, 2020. China is going back to the movies. Following months of closure, limited numbers of movie goers were allowed back Monday in cities where the risk of virus infection is considered low. (Chinatopix via AP)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cinemark Tinseltown USA will be among the first of Cinemark Holdings’ theaters to reopen across the country.

The company announced Friday that the Oak Ridge theater will be part of its test-and-learn process opening on Friday, Aug. 14. The early reopening will give moviegoers the chance to see some classic movies on the big screen again.

Upon reopening, guests are invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films like “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Back to the Future,” and “The Goonies.”

Tickets are on sale now with prices at $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Favorite traditional concessions will also be offered at “Welcome Back” prices.

All Cinemark Holdings will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing. Other COVID-19 pandemic precautions include spacing between parties and mandatory face masks for moviegoers.

All public and high-touch spaces will be sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA and each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between showtimes.

Seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

