OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Oak Ridge is continuing to deal with the effects of a malware attack that impacted city business operations last week. While city officials don’t believe private information was compromised, billing for some utility customers may be delayed.

A city release issued Friday said there is no evidence at this time that any credit card information, taxpayer or utility customer information was compromised in the March 22 malware attack.

Deputy City Manager Jack Suggs said that the city is currently unable to send utility bills to customers and many will receive a bill that will include two months of service.

“We know this will disrupt our customers’ budgets and we will work with our customers to limit the burden, waiving fees and penalties and offering to spread the utility payments out over several months if needed,” Suggs said.

The city release said that a full restoration of normal operations could take several weeks.

“Despite the attack, the services our citizens rely on every day, from Police and Fire emergency services to clean water and electricity, were not interrupted,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the city through their website OakRidgeTN.gov. A temporary page on the site has been created that lists the phone numbers to all city services and departments.

If a resident would like to make a payment toward their bill, the Utility Business Office (UBO) is open and accepting cash and check payments. Customers can also leave check payments in the drop box outside the Utility Business Office (UBO) at 200 South Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge.

The UBO can be reached at (865) 425-3400.