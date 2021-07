OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge has a new online farmers’ market, and it also doubles SNAP benefits because of grant money from the state.

Market-To-Go launched its Double Up Food Bucks program in July; which allows SNAP recipients to double their benefits up to $20 per day for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The market has 24 vendors — curbside pickup or home delivery is offered.