Oak Ridge pharmacy vaccinates more than 400 at drive-thru event

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mac’s Pharmacy is helping with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The local pharmacy held a special drive-thru event Friday. Between 400 and 500 people were able to get the Moderna vaccination.

Pharmacy manager Bruce Adkisson said getting the vaccine is a “no brainer.”

“It’s very important as everybody knows to get vaccinated so we can try to get back to living some normal lives,” Adkisson said. “Everybody should get vaccinated and get out here and do this.”

Those vaccinated will get the second dose in about 28 days.