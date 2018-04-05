Oak Ridge police arrest suspect after chase, crash involving officer

Oak Ridge police arrested a felony suspect on Wednesday after a chase and a crash that involved a police officer’s cruiser.

The Oak Ridge Police Department says just before 12:30 p.m., they learned Khristoff Lee, a known felony suspect, was in the area. A short time later, officers located a suspect vehicle and tried to stop it near the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Woodland Terrace.

The driver would not stop, but instead drove into the parking lot of Panera Bread and Aubrey’s Restaurant at a high rate of speed, hitting at least one other vehicle.

Lee was initially a passenger in the vehicle, but police say he forced the female driver to switch seats when he saw the officers.

Officers tried to block the parking lot exit, but they say he instead drove over the curb and back onto South Illinois Avenue. He didn’t stop at a red light and hit an oncoming vehicle, which then crashed into an Oak Ridge officer’s cruiser.

Police say Lee then got out of the car and ran toward Panera Bread. He tried to forcibly open doors of cars in the drive-thru lane, but was not successful. He was eventually taken into custody.

The officer whose vehicle was hit was taken the hospital for treatment. His K-9 partner was also checked out by a veterinarian.

Lee has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of aggravated domestic assault, one count of evading arrest, and one count of resisting stop, halt and arrest. Additional charges are expected.