After chase on foot, Oak Ridge Police arrest suspect in armed robbery

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Oak Ridge man is facing armed robbery and evading arrest charges after police arrested him Sunday night.

Tyrone N. Partridge, 43, is accused of displaying a handgun while demanding a clerk handover the contents of a cash register at J & C Market on East Tennessee Avenue around 9 p.m.

Oak Ridge Police say an initial investigation shows Partridge pushed the clerk to the ground and fled the store. Officers searching for a suspect received a tip about a suspicious vehicle. There they found a man matching the description of the robbery suspect inside the car. After a foot chase and brief struggle, the suspect, identified as Partridge, was taken into custody.

ORPD said Partridge was found with $240 and other items of evidence in his possession.

Partridge faces charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton.