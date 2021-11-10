OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police say divers found a vehicle in Melton Hill Lake on Wednesday linked to a woman who has been missing since 2005.

According to Lauren Gray, senior communications specialist with Oak Ridge, the car has been taken out of the water. The vehicle was “confirmed to be linked” to Miriam Ruth Hemphill. Hemphill was last seen in July 2005.

The investigation is ongoing. Gray said crews will not be able to access the inside of the vehicle tonight.

