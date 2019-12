OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Oak Ridge police officer got an unexpected encounter with wildlife on Tuesday.

The Oak Ridge Police Department posted this video to Facebook. You can see the turkey is pecking at the police cruiser.

They said in the Facebook post, “This unidentified turkey (we’re calling him Tom) Didn’t seem to like unit #177. Despite Tom being caught in the act of attempted vandalism, no charges were filed.”