Oak Ridge Police participating in Toys for Tots toy drive

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city and Police Department are taking donations for the Toys for Tots Foundation beginning in November. All donated toys will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need this December.

Residents interested in donating to the program can drop off toys in the designated bins around town from Nov. 1 until Saturday, Dec. 5.

All toy donations should be new and unwrapped. Donations should also be appropriate for a child that falls into the newborn, infant/toddler, youth, or teen (up to 14) age range.

Donation bins will be set up at the Oak Ridge Police Department lobby and main lobby of the Municipal Building, 200 S. Tulane Ave. and T.J. Maxx, 367 S. Illinois Ave.

On the final day ORPD will host a collection event from 2-6 p.m. near T.J. Maxx.

Monetary donations will not be accepted at the collection event but can be made directly to the Toys for Tots organization online at knoxville-tn.toysfortots.org.

Anderson and Roane County families are able to request toys through the program until Friday, Nov. 20. The Toys for Tots registration form is available online.

LATEST STORIES