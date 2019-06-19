Oak Ridge police seek man who robbed bank

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department says investigators are seeking the identity of a man they believe robbed a Regions Bank location Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville office, has also joined in the search for the man.

Police say a white male walked into the Regions Bank at 1:34 p.m. and handed a bank teller a note stating it was a robbery.

He then fled on foot toward Vermont Avenue.

He is described as standing 5 foot, 10 inches tall, between the ages of 18-25 wearing a ball cap, glasses, green flannel shirt with blue jeans and dark running shoes.

If anyone has any information about the man, they are asked to contact ORPD Detective Kevin Craig at kcraig@oakridgetn.gov or call 865-425-4399.

People with potential information can also call the FBI at 865-544-0751.