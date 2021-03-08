Oak Ridge Public Library beginning phased reopening March 29 after completing renovations

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Public Library will reopen in phases beginning March 29.

The first phase, from March 29 through May 29, will allow patrons to browse the main library and children’s room, use public computers, and enjoy the newly renovated library space. Library hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Curbside pickup will continue. Curbside hours, however, will change to 2-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Because COVID-19 is still a concern, everyone visiting the library will be required to wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose. Temperature checks, health screening, and social distancing measures will be in place. Those unable to wear a mask, can get help through curbside service or over the phone at 865-425-3455.

The Oak Ridge room will be open by appointment and all programming will remain virtual. The auditorium will remain closed to the public. Public restrooms will be open, but water fountains will not be available.

If COVID cases continue to decline and access to vaccines becomes widespread, the second phase of reopening will begin June 1, and will let patrons do all of the above as well as access the Oak Ridge Room on Tuesday through Saturday.

Beginning June 1, library hours will resume a normal summer schedule:

Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The library will not offer curbside service after May 29.

Outdoor, in-person programming will begin on June 7 with the beginning of the summer reading program for both children and adults this year.

Renovations across the library were also made during the extended closing for the pandemic. A new roof was put on the building and the Oak Ridge room and workroom were expanded.

“During the past year, city staff has made the best of a difficult time by renovating and rearranging the library,” Oak Ridge Public Library Director Julie Forkner said. “Rather than risk having to close a second time in order to renovate, library staff took advantage of the time being closed due to COVID to recarpet, repaint, and rethink the library.”