Oak Ridge Public Library hosting videoconferencing workshop

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — During these days of a global pandemic, many have had to use video conferencing platforms in order to see and communicate with others.

Platforms like Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, Teams and others aren’t always easy to use, which is why the Oak Ridge Public Library is offering an online workshop this month called “Videoconferencing 101: Meetings and Classes.”

Participants of the course will learn about key parts of videoconferencing including having the proper lighting to security and etiquette.

The workshop is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

