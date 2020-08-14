Oak Ridge Public Works investigating water discoloration

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Public Works crews in Oak Ridge are investigating discolored tap water throughout the city after an increase in reports over the last few weeks.

The city said Friday there are several factors that may be contributing to the discolored water; there have been a few water main breaks over the last few weeks – with two in the last two days.

There may also be higher levels of iron and manganese in the water because Oak Ridge pulls water from Melton Lake, that sometimes happens in the weeks following unusually hot and dry weather which we saw a few weeks back.

We’re told although iron and manganese concentrations are elevated, they do not pose a health risk.

Public Works crews are monitoring the raw water coming from the lake, and may use an approved chemical to treat the water.

