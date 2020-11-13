Oak Ridge releases leaf pickup schedule

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual citywide leaf pick-up program begins Monday, Nov. 30.
Oak Ridge residents should place their leaves near — not beyond — the curb. Attention should be given so that leaves are not left on the sidewalk, street, parking spaces, or drainage ditches.
Leaves mixed with tree branches and twigs or inside fenced areas will not be picked up.
If there is no other location on your property to rake your leaves, rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may also be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb.
Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense.
Collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as possible. Weather conditions, resident participation, and leaf volume can cause delays. Pickup ends Jan. 29.
For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-365
Oak Ridge 2020-21 leaf pickup schedule
Nov. 30 – Dec. 4
Monday, Nov. 30 Rolling Hills, Burnham Woods Subdivision, Scarboro neighborhood
Tuesday, Dec. 1 Manhattan Avenue from Rutgers Avenue to Manchester Road; S. Purdue Avenue and side streets; Northwestern Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to S. Purdue Avenue
Wednesday, Dec. 2 W. Gettysburg Avenue; Manhattan Avenue from Manchester Road to N. Purdue Avenue; Northwestern Avenue from Manchester Road to N. Purdue Avenue; N. Purdue Avenue and side streets
Thursday, Dec. 3 Hendrix Creek Subdivision; Crossroads Subdivision
Friday, Dec. 4 Catch-up day
Dec. 7 – 11
Monday, Dec. 7 Briarcliff Subdivision; Eastridge Drive; English Court; Esquire Court
Tuesday, Dec. 8 Emory Valley Road west of Caldwell Drive; Emory Heights
Wednesday, Dec. 9 Emory Valley Road east of Caldwell Drive
Thursday, Dec. 10 Marywater Lane; Pallisades; Rivers Run Subdivision; Park Meade Drive; Center Park Lane; Baypath Drive; Stonebridge
Friday, Dec. 11 Catch-up day
Dec. 14 – 18
Monday, Dec. 14 Arkansas Avenue and side streets; Athens Road and side streets; E. Arrowwood Road; W. Arrowwood Road; Audubon Road; Amherst Lane; Andover Circle; Arizona Road; Alhambra Road; Albany Road
Tuesday, Dec. 15 East Drive and side streets from Reel Heights Subdivision to Athens Road
Wednesday, Dec. 16 East Drive and side streets from Outer Drive to Endicott Lane; Reel Heights Subdivision
Thursday, Dec. 17 Outer Drive from Delaware Avenue to California Avenue and side streets; California Avenue and side streets
Friday, Dec. 18 Catch-up day
Dec. 21 – 25
Monday, Dec. 21 Outer Drive from Florida Avenue to Delaware Avenue; Delaware Avenue and side streets
Tuesday, Dec. 22 Florida Avenue and side streets; Tyson Road; Tucker Road; Turner Road; E. Tennessee Avenue from Georgia Avenue to California Avenue
Wednesday, Dec. 23 Kentucky Avenue and side streets; Georgia Avenue and side streets; Outer Drive from Georgia Avenue to Michigan Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 24 Orchard Circle; Orchard Lane; Orkney Road; Michigan Avenue and side streets; Tennessee Avenue from New York Avenue to Georgia Avenue
Dec. 28 – Jan. 1
Monday, Dec. 28 Utah Avenue and side streets; New York Avenue and side streets; Outer Drive from New York Avenue to Michigan Avenue
Tuesday, Dec. 29 Pennsylvania Avenue from Providence Road to Outer Drive; Outer Drive from Pennsylvania Avenue to New York Avenue
Wednesday, Dec. 30 Vermont Avenue and side streets; N. Tulane Avenue; Pennsylvania Avenue from New York Avenue to Providence Road
Thursday, Dec. 31 W. Outer Drive and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue
Friday, Jan. 1 Catch-up day
Jan. 4 – 8
Monday, Jan. 4 Robertsville Road from Oak Ridge Turnpike to N. Illinois Avenue; Ivanhoe Lane; Iris Circle; Highland Avenue and side streets; Hillside Road and side streets
Tuesday, Jan. 5 N. Illinois Avenue; Iona Circle; Independence Lane; Iriquois Road and side streets; Indian Lane; Indian Place
Wednesday, Jan. 6 Robertsville Road from Louisiana Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue; Lasalle Road; Jefferson Avenue; Johnson Road; W. Outer Drive and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue
Thursday, Jan. 7 Louisiana Avenue and side streets; Lawton Road; Lancaster Road; Latimer Road; N. Jefferson Circle
Friday, Jan. 8 Catch-up day
Jan. 11 – 15
Monday, Jan. 11 W. Outer Drive from Morningside Drive to Louisiana Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 12 Montclair Road and side streets; Morningside Drive and side streets
Wednesday, Jan. 13 W. Outer Drive from Montana Avenue to Morningside Drive
Thursday, Jan. 14 Montana Drive and side streets; Robertsville Road from E. Melbourne Road to Louisiana Avenue; Wiltshire Estates
Friday, Jan. 15 Catch-up day
Jan. 18 – 22
Monday, Jan. 18 W. Outer Drive from Montana Avenue to Nebraska Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 19 Netherlands Road and side streets; Newport Drive and side streets; New Bedford Lane; Nantucket Way
Wednesday, Jan. 20 Nebraska Avenue and side streets; Jackson Crossing; Normandy Drive; Newridge Drive; Newell Lane; Norway Lane
Thursday, Jan. 21 W. Outer Drive and side streets from Nebraska Avenue to the end
Friday, Jan. 22 Catch-up day
Jan. 25 – 29
Monday, Jan. 25 Whippoorwill Drive and side streets; E. Southwood Drive; W. Southwood Drive; Sweetgum Drive; Grandcove Lane and side streets; The Preserve at Clinch River
Tuesday, Jan. 26 Oklahoma Avenue and side streets; Country Club Estates
Wednesday, Jan. 27-29 Catch-up days
