Oak Ridge releases leaf pickup schedule

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual citywide leaf pick-up program begins Monday, Nov. 30.

Oak Ridge residents should place their leaves near — not beyond — the curb. Attention should be given so that leaves are not left on the sidewalk, street, parking spaces, or drainage ditches.

Leaves mixed with tree branches and twigs or inside fenced areas will not be picked up.

If there is no other location on your property to rake your leaves, rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may also be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb.

Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense.

Collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as possible. Weather conditions, resident participation, and leaf volume can cause delays. Pickup ends Jan. 29.

For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-365

Oak Ridge 2020-21 leaf pickup schedule

Nov. 30 – Dec. 4

Monday, Nov. 30 Rolling Hills, Burnham Woods Subdivision, Scarboro neighborhood

Tuesday, Dec. 1 Manhattan Avenue from Rutgers Avenue to Manchester Road; S. Purdue Avenue and side streets; Northwestern Avenue from Manhattan Avenue to S. Purdue Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 2 W. Gettysburg Avenue; Manhattan Avenue from Manchester Road to N. Purdue Avenue; Northwestern Avenue from Manchester Road to N. Purdue Avenue; N. Purdue Avenue and side streets

Thursday, Dec. 3 Hendrix Creek Subdivision; Crossroads Subdivision

Friday, Dec. 4 Catch-up day

Dec. 7 – 11

Monday, Dec. 7 Briarcliff Subdivision; Eastridge Drive; English Court; Esquire Court

Tuesday, Dec. 8 Emory Valley Road west of Caldwell Drive; Emory Heights

Wednesday, Dec. 9 Emory Valley Road east of Caldwell Drive

Thursday, Dec. 10 Marywater Lane; Pallisades; Rivers Run Subdivision; Park Meade Drive; Center Park Lane; Baypath Drive; Stonebridge

Friday, Dec. 11 Catch-up day

Dec. 14 – 18

Monday, Dec. 14 Arkansas Avenue and side streets; Athens Road and side streets; E. Arrowwood Road; W. Arrowwood Road; Audubon Road; Amherst Lane; Andover Circle; Arizona Road; Alhambra Road; Albany Road

Tuesday, Dec. 15 East Drive and side streets from Reel Heights Subdivision to Athens Road

Wednesday, Dec. 16 East Drive and side streets from Outer Drive to Endicott Lane; Reel Heights Subdivision

Thursday, Dec. 17 Outer Drive from Delaware Avenue to California Avenue and side streets; California Avenue and side streets

Friday, Dec. 18 Catch-up day

Dec. 21 – 25

Monday, Dec. 21 Outer Drive from Florida Avenue to Delaware Avenue; Delaware Avenue and side streets

Tuesday, Dec. 22 Florida Avenue and side streets; Tyson Road; Tucker Road; Turner Road; E. Tennessee Avenue from Georgia Avenue to California Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 23 Kentucky Avenue and side streets; Georgia Avenue and side streets; Outer Drive from Georgia Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 24 Orchard Circle; Orchard Lane; Orkney Road; Michigan Avenue and side streets; Tennessee Avenue from New York Avenue to Georgia Avenue

Dec. 28 – Jan. 1

Monday, Dec. 28 Utah Avenue and side streets; New York Avenue and side streets; Outer Drive from New York Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 29 Pennsylvania Avenue from Providence Road to Outer Drive; Outer Drive from Pennsylvania Avenue to New York Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 30 Vermont Avenue and side streets; N. Tulane Avenue; Pennsylvania Avenue from New York Avenue to Providence Road

Thursday, Dec. 31 W. Outer Drive and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue

Friday, Jan. 1 Catch-up day

Jan. 4 – 8

Monday, Jan. 4 Robertsville Road from Oak Ridge Turnpike to N. Illinois Avenue; Ivanhoe Lane; Iris Circle; Highland Avenue and side streets; Hillside Road and side streets

Tuesday, Jan. 5 N. Illinois Avenue; Iona Circle; Independence Lane; Iriquois Road and side streets; Indian Lane; Indian Place

Wednesday, Jan. 6 Robertsville Road from Louisiana Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue; Lasalle Road; Jefferson Avenue; Johnson Road; W. Outer Drive and side streets from Louisiana Avenue to N. Illinois Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 7 Louisiana Avenue and side streets; Lawton Road; Lancaster Road; Latimer Road; N. Jefferson Circle

Friday, Jan. 8 Catch-up day

Jan. 11 – 15

Monday, Jan. 11 W. Outer Drive from Morningside Drive to Louisiana Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 12 Montclair Road and side streets; Morningside Drive and side streets

Wednesday, Jan. 13 W. Outer Drive from Montana Avenue to Morningside Drive

Thursday, Jan. 14 Montana Drive and side streets; Robertsville Road from E. Melbourne Road to Louisiana Avenue; Wiltshire Estates

Friday, Jan. 15 Catch-up day

Jan. 18 – 22

Monday, Jan. 18 W. Outer Drive from Montana Avenue to Nebraska Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 19 Netherlands Road and side streets; Newport Drive and side streets; New Bedford Lane; Nantucket Way

Wednesday, Jan. 20 Nebraska Avenue and side streets; Jackson Crossing; Normandy Drive; Newridge Drive; Newell Lane; Norway Lane

Thursday, Jan. 21 W. Outer Drive and side streets from Nebraska Avenue to the end

Friday, Jan. 22 Catch-up day

Jan. 25 – 29

Monday, Jan. 25 Whippoorwill Drive and side streets; E. Southwood Drive; W. Southwood Drive; Sweetgum Drive; Grandcove Lane and side streets; The Preserve at Clinch River

Tuesday, Jan. 26 Oklahoma Avenue and side streets; Country Club Estates

Wednesday, Jan. 27-29 Catch-up days