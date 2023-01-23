OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has alerted the public that they should not be alarmed if they sirens this week.

Y-12 will be conducting maintenance on their public warning system in the Oak Ridge between Jan. 23-27. People may hear audio from individual sirens in the vicinity of the complex.

The siren system is in place to notify the public in the event of an on-site emergency that could have impacts beyond the site boundary. Site officials reminded the public in a social media post that in the event of an emergency, the sirens will sound simultaneously with the standard tone.

For more information on what to do in the event of an emergency, visit the Emergency Public Information page of the Y-12 website.

The Y-12 National Security Complex is a United States Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration facility.