Oak Ridge resident’s mural design will showcase 102 feet of historic innovation

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Earlier this year, an Oak Ridge credit union invited several artists to create design concepts for a new mural to be painted at one of their properties. Artists were tasked with illustrating the importance of the city and its history driven by innovation.

ORNL Federal Credit Union selected resident Megan Lingerfelt’s concept for the mural and the design was made public during the unveiling event held Friday, March 19.

Lingerfelt is known for her murals around Knoxville, including “Windows to the Smokies” and a Dolly Parton mural downtown.

The new mural site will be located at 303 Broadway Ave., near historic Jackson Square. The wall to be painted is approximately 102 feet by 20 feet and faces south toward West Tennessee Avenue.

Megan will begin work on the mural immediately and is expected to finish in June 2021.

“Mural design submissions were to illustrate the city’s iconic and innovative history and Megan’s design best met our objective for the commissioned piece,” said Tom Wright, chief marketing officer for ORNL FCU.

“The design is meant to tell a story of the beginnings of Oak Ridge and the drive within the lab that has transformed the city to what we know today. A focus is drawn on Oak Ridge photographer Ed Wescott’s visual contributions of the early years of the Secret City,” Megan said.

“The right half of the design shifts to modern and currently unfolding developments; it highlights notable community elements that define the power and philosophy of ORNL FCU’s purpose, ‘Together, We Thrive’,” Megan said.





Photos courtesy of ORNL FCU

The ORNL FCU-owned property, which houses their facilities team, is located one block from Jackson Square, the center of the historic district. This area once served as the city’s original town site. During World War II, the area was open 24/7. Now, Jackson Square has a variety of shops, restaurants, gardens and displays. It’s also been home to the Oak Ridge Playhouse, one of the South’s premier theaters, for approximately 75 years. Just a short walk from Jackson Square is the Alexander Inn, originally known as The Guest House, which was built during the Manhattan Project to house official visitors and was later used as a hotel. In addition, the Chapel on the Hill is just one block north of the mural site.