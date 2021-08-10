Oak Ridge seeking students to serve on city’s advisory boards

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge is seeking students to serve as representatives on two advisory boards for the city. Students can apply for the Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) and Traffic Safety Advisory Board (TSAB).

There are two vacancie for the EQABs: one is for a two-year term ending on July 31, 2023, and the other is for an unexpired term ending on July 31, 2022. This board gives advice and assistance in matters related to maintaining a quality environment when requested by the Council. The board will also advise the City Manager and the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission on specific environmental matters when needed.

The TSAB has one vacancy for a term that will last one year following the appointment. This board reviews any traffic safety issue requiring Council approval. Furthermore, board members will also advise the council on other matters concerning traffic safety when requested. In addition, the Board is required to submit an annual report of its activities and recommendations to City Council, along with a recommended program of work for the ensuing year.

Applicants must be residents of Oak Ridge and entering grade levels 8 through 12. Applications and online submissions are due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2021. The selection of student representatives will take place during the September meeting of the Oak Ridge City Council.