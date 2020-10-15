Oak Ridge Senior Center reopening Nov. 3

The front of the new Oak Ridge Senior Center. (Photo courtesy City of Oak Ridge)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city Senior Center is planning a limited reopening beginning Nov. 3.

The Oak Ridge Senior Center has been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19 precautions.

During the first phase of reopening the Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. This limited schedule will allow time to clean and disinfect the building between sessions.

Participants and staff will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing standards while in the building, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Commission on Aging & Disability guidelines.

Each participant will be required to fill out new information and release forms when they return to the building for the first time. All participants will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and temperatures will be checked. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to participate in programs.

Also during this initial opening phase, participants will be required to call ahead to schedule activities so that room and building capacity limits can be observed. Call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at 865-425-3999 to schedule activities or for more information.

The Recreation Room will be available for pool or pingpong in one-hour increments, with a limit of six players at any one time.

The exercise room will be open to schedule 45-minute sessions. Equipment use will be limited to one machine per person per session and there will be no more than three participants allowed in the room at a time.

Participants are asked to bring bottled water, as water fountains will not be open at this time.

The Senior Center will also be offering a limited number of spots for one-on-one technology assistance including help with smartphones, laptops, and other devices, as well as guidance on the use of social media and conferencing applications.

Other programs and activities will be phased into the Senior Center schedule as conditions permit.

