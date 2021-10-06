KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge’s annual street painting festival is focusing on bringing to life a piece of the past to inspire community togetherness. This year’s theme is ‘Honoring Scarboro 85,” the brave students who integrated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High on Sept. 6, 1955.

Proceeds from the event provide scholarship funds for Roane State Community College students from Anderson County. Nearly $300,000 in scholarships have been issued since the start of the festival in 1999. In the last 10 years at least 75 students have been helped by the scholarships.

Sonia Summers’ painting from 2020 (Photo via Roane State)

Finished painting by Sonia Summers. It won the People’s Choice award in 2020. (Photo via Roane State)

Scoot family working on their painting in 2020. (Photo via Roane State)

The Yaun Ladies – 2020 (Photo via Roane State)

Cash prizes will be awarded ranging from $15 to $300. The best of show wins $300 while the people’s choice award will receive $200. Other prizes for each category are $75 for first place, $25 for second, and $15 for third. There is also a $25 bonus prize.

Free chalk and supplies will be provided. The festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, and the painting starts at 8 p.m. in Jackson Square. Sponsors buy a sidewalk square for the artists to use in exhibiting their creativity. Sponsorship levels range from $5,00 to $100. Sponsorships can be made online at roanestate.edu/streetpainting.