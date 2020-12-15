Oak Ridge swears in Solomon as Fire Department chief

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Travis Solomon is the city’s new Fire Department chief. Solomon was sworn in Monday during a meeting of the city council.

Solomon has served with the Oak Ridge Fire Department since February 2016 as Fire Marshal. In that role, he oversaw many procedures including inspections, plans review, fire investigations and public education activities.

He has been serving as interim Fire Chief since Chief Darryl Kerley left the department in August.

“Travis Solomon has provided solid leadership as interim chief … and we are excited to announce his full transition to fire chief this week,” Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson said. “We have no doubt in his ability to lead the Oak Ridge Fire Department for many years to come.”

Prior to coming to Oak Ridge, Solomon was a deputy state fire marshal with the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office for 13 years. He served as assistant supervisor for the Eastern Region and was responsible for the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus where he oversaw Neyland Stadium renovations and ensured codes and safety compliance.

“I was raised in it. I was born into it. My family started the New Market Fire Department. When I went to college, my main goal was to be a fire chief one day,” he said.

While in New Market, he wore many hats from firefighter to lieutenant to fire captain.

Solomon is married to his high school sweetheart, Nicole, and they have a daughter together named Brooke and live in Oak Ridge.

“Oak Ridge has always been the model and leading fire service. I want to continue that and enhance the services we provide to better our ability to serve the public,” Solomon said.

“This is our home. When my family arrived here five years ago, we felt and knew there was something special about this department and city.”

Solomon earned a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University in June 2013. Among his dozens of certifications and licenses, he holds his chief fire officer designation and fire marshal designation with Center for Public Safety Excellence.

On Nov. 18, Governor Bill Lee appointed Solomon to the Commission on Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education as a representative of the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association, Tennessee Fire Safety Inspectors Association, and the Tennessee Fireman’s Association. His appointment runs through July 31, 2026.