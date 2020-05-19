Oak Ridge to paint the town with chalk

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge is “painting the town” this weekend, bringing professional artists to Main Street.
This coming Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 15 professional artists will be creating chalk artwork downtown.
People asked to vote on their favorite masterpiece to win best in show prize.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place; spectators can walk or drive by, but you’re asked to practice social distancing and are encouraged to wear a face covering.
