Oak Ridge trash pickup will be curbside in Oak Ridge beginning July 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning July 1, the city of Oak Ridge’s 25-year solid waste contract will end, and a new contract will begin.

Changes with in the new contract include:

Trash service will now be curbside.

New and larger, 95-gallon, trash bins will be provided for free.

The residential waste/recycling fee will increase by $1.20 per month, from $14 to $15.20.

per month, from $14 to $15.20. The Warehouse Road Convenience Center will be open Wednesday through Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow for maintenance on the machines and equipment.

The annual fall leaf pickup will be required to be completed within 60 days.

Bulk pickup will now be conducted in the spring and fall.

Brush pickup will be conducted once a year in the spring.

“We had two competitive bids and Waste Connections, which is our current contractor, had the best offer,” said Oak Ridge Public Works Director Shira McWaters. “We will gain some additional services and retain most of the services we currently offer. Backdoor pickup services, however, will change.”

To prepare for the new contract bid, the city randomly surveyed 300 residents on their preferences related to household trash pickup. This information was used to develop the new Solid Waste and Recycling Contract.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or visit OakRidgeTN.gov.