Oak Ridge: Water main break affects several areas across the city

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Oak Ridge said Monday afternoon that a water main break was affecting several areas across the city that crews were working to repair.

The city said the affected areas include, but are not limited to Briarcliff Avenue, Tuskegee Drive, North and South Purdue Avenue, and near Willow Brook.

The city also said that people living in the area may experience low water pressure, water outages and/or discolored water for the next several hours while crews work to repair the water main.

Please call the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 to report any issues.