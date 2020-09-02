Oakes Farm prepares for safe fall season amid pandemic

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A fall favorite, Oakes Farm is preparing to open its gates next month despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The farm, known for its fall pumpkins and cornfields, made the announcement last night.

In order to keep visitors safe this fall, the farm will be reducing capacity so tickets will need to be purchased in advance online; also, the farm is getting rid of the corn box for kids.

For the most part, owners say the farm’s not letting this time of uncertainty get in the way of its 2020 season.

It’s the farm’s 20th anniversary this year.

“A lot of things in mind to do, 2020’s an unusual year but we’re still looking forward to being open,” Ken Oakes, owner of Oakes Farms, said. “We’re almost entirely outdoors – out to be a safe thing to come and do.”

He also said the farm is working with the Knox County Health Department to make sure things stay safe.

The farm is open Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday through Saturdays and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets must be purchased in advance on the Oakes Farm website.

