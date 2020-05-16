Live Now
Ober Gatlinburg announce its Aerial Tramway, mountain activities to open May 22

Ober Gatlinburg. Photo: Tim McCurry

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Ober Gatlinburg announces it will be reopening the Aerial Tramway and mountain activities May 22.

This according to a press release sent out Saturday morning.

“Ober Gatlinburg will be implementing protocols under the guidance of the state government and health organizations that encourage employees and guests to take responsibility for the safety of others around them.”

Ober Gatlinburg

Ober Gatlinburg Protocols:

  • The Aerial Tramway has been retrofitted with spacing barriers to encourage social distancing.
  • Providing a complimentary bottle of hand sanitizer for each Aerial Tramway transaction and each car parking on the mountain to encourage use on property.
  • Mandatory use of masks for food service and janitorial employees.
  • Temperature checks on employees where temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher must be sent home.
  • Social distancing guidelines for both employees and guests with increased signage.
  • Increased janitorial cleaning.
  • Decreasing points of contact for payments by wiping down card readers with cleaning solution after every purchase and offering hand sanitizer to employees and guests during each transaction.
  • Employees have received training on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

 

