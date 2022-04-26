KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thinking about visiting one of East Tennessee’s most popular attraction? You will have to wait, Ober Gatlinburg is temporarily closed.

Ober Gatlinburg is closed for their annual spring cleaning and preventative maintenance April 25 through May 5. The park will reopen for Friday, May 6.

All activities at the park will be shut down during this time including mountain activities, shops and Aerial Tramway. The park says the closure is to ensure everything is clean and all equipment is ready for the spring and summer activities.

Wristbands should be available for purchase in person only starting May 6. The Ober Gatlinburg website notes that some activities such as water rides and summer tubing may not be open until May 27.

Activities available during the summer season include the ski mountain coaster, summer tubing, mini golf the alpine slide. Visit obergatlinburg.com for more information.