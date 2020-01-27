Ober Gatlinburg hosting Tennessee Special Olympics Winter Games

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Special Olympics athletes from around the state are preparing for the Special Olympics Winter Games to be hosted at Ober Gatlinburg.

The games are returning to East Tennessee to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

The Tennessee Special Olympics Winter Games start Monday night and run through Tuesday. The opening ceremonies happened Sunday night at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

More than 150 athletes will compete in alpine skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

New to the games this year – Rocky Top Sports World will host additional athletes to compete in basketball.

