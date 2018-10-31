Ober Gatlinburg preparing its snowy slopes
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - The hillsides in Gatlinburg ... currently, bursting with bright colors.
"The leaves are just starting to peak. I mean they are absolutely gorgeous. You can see the reds, and the yellows and some greens still," said Kate Barido of Ober Gatlinburg Ski Resort.
But within these vibrant mountains ... a great juxtaposition. Mountains of bright white snow already piling up, which is a stark contrast to the pop of color just behind.
"We start making snow in the beginning of October," Barido said.
The ski resort starts preparing its snowy slopes for fun using what's called "Snow Magic."
"We can make snow at any temperature, well almost any temperature, the reasonable temperatures. Right now it's just about perfect though," said Jerry Huskey of Ober Gatlinburg.
Pretty soon the mounds of snow will be smoothed out over the slope, ready for people to race down in tubes.
"Snow tubing is something that a lot of people look forward to, ages three plus, three to 85, however old you want to be to go snow tubing," said Barido.
Because the Snow Magic can be made in warmer temperatures, snow tubing can stay open well into April, giving people plenty of opportunities to come out and play in the snow.
"We're hoping in a month or so we'll be able to make with our conventional snow-making system and put snow all over all the slopes for skiing," Huskey said.
Then it's waiting for the temperatures to drop and snow to fall from the sky and not just from the machines. Mix in a little optimism, you may just have the perfect picture for fun on the slopes. Barido is hopeful.
"We are looking forward to a really great winter. Hopefully Mother Nature is good to us this year, so we'll always remain optimistic."
