Ober Gatlinburg President Anders, 64, dies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Gatlinburg is mourning the death of the company President Bruce Anders.

The ski resort and park said Anders, 64, died Friday, Jan. 8. He began working at the family business, following in the footsteps of his brother Cy and father Claude, in 1992 and became president in 2009.

Bruce’s other brothers and current Vice Presidents Rex, Kent and Keith Anders will continue to operate the resort.

According to Bruce’s obituary, he was an avid supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Tennessee Special Olympics, which held their winter games at Ober Gatlinburg each year.