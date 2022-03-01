KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Gatlinburg is wrapping up winter in a big way.

The ski park will play host to Spring Fling on Sunday, March 6. The annual event is filled with competitions and prizes. Events include: SkiMo (uphill race), giant slalom race, high ollie and big jump.

The day will wrap up with pond skimming. Skiers and snowboarders will descend the slopes hoping to skim the pond without sinking into the icy cold water.

SPRING FLING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

7:30 a.m. – SkiMo race*

8:30 a.m. – On-site registration & check-in

9:30 a.m. – Giant slalom race

Noon – High ollie contest

1:30 p.m. – Big jump contest

3 p.m. – Pond skimming

5:30 p.m. – Awards in the Loft lounge

*SkiMo participants must register in advance. There will not be on-site registration.

A skier competes in the pond skimming competition at Ober Gatlinburg.

Ober is also offering a Spring Fling special rate on 2022-23 season passes for one-day only. This pass will be valid for the rest of this ski season and all of next season. Season passes will not be available again until after Labor Day at the regular Early Bird Rate.

The Shops at Ober will also be offering winter apparel at a discount. For full event details and advanced registration visit obergatlinburg.com/springfling.