Ober Gatlinburg slopes opening Dec. 4

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ober Gatlinburg is ready to open the snowy slopes just 3 days after the first snowfall of the season.
The weather has turned in favor of the region’s skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers, so Ober Gatlinburg is opening Friday at noon.
Ober Gatlinburg snow-makers have been busy this past week and continue to make snow whenever temperatures allow.
The Magic Carpet conveyor lift, Mogul Ride, Upper Bear, Cub Way, Castle Run, Ski School and Terrain Park will all open with a 12 to 24-inch base of snow.
- More monoliths materialize around the world … as memes
- 102-year-old New York woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic beats COVID-19 twice
- UPS limits deliveries for some of country’s biggest retailers due to demand, reports say
- Joe Biden to keep Dr. Fauci on staff, call for 100 days of mask-wearing
- JCMC morgue reaches capacity, Ballad Health to use mobile morgue