O’Connor Senior Center’s 60th birthday party drive-thru coming up on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The O’Connor Senior Center is celebrating 60 years in Knoxville with a special birthday party drive-thru.

Thursday, Sept. 17, you can drive through the parking lot, get your goodie bag and listen to live music from 10 a.m. to noon.

The best part, you can get information on local resources, services, and programs for elderly adults.

This will be the second drive-thru resource fair hosted at the center.

Vendors like Veteran Services, KAT, financial planners, even the Census Bureau will be on hand to help you, from your car.

Those are all services that are generally available when you visit the Senior Center, that is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

