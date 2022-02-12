KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To celebrate Black History Month, Chad Lawson Cooper’s off-broadway play “Justice on Trial” is coming to Knoxville.

The play focuses on two civil rights attorneys who sue the US Justice Dept for reparations & ongoing damages to African Americans while bringing famous time traveler witnesses to testify.

WATE 6 On Your Side was invited to the Church on Saturday to watch the cast rehearse and speak with Chad Lawson Cooper, writer and director of the play.

Cooper said he started writing the play in 2016 after the murder of Philando Castile, a 32-year-old African American man. “I thought I needed to do something that I felt that could help build the morale of the African American man because I felt that these types of moments do something to the self-esteem of black men.”

The play tells a tough story in a unique and entertaining way. “We are able to tell so many untold stories of so many black and white people that were influential in terms of healing race relations in America.”

The play will be held at Overcoming Believers Church on Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the play or to buy tickets click here.