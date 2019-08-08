Off-duty EMT’s quick action possibly saved two lives in Roane County crash

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Dakota Greiner and his fiance were driving to their home in Sparta when they saw a truck crash on Interstate 40 on Sunday night.

Greiner, an emergency medical technician for Putnam County, saw the truck rollover and catch on fire.

He jumped into action.

(Photo courtesy of Jamie Thurman)

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s accident report, Stephen Dodd, of Knoxville, was driving his truck on I-40 westbound with Brittani Dodd, of Knoxville, in the passenger seat.

The report said that Dodd was merging into another lane around mile marker 343 when the truck hydroplaned.

Dodd reportedly lost control, spun off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, causing the truck to roll over.

Shortly after the truck stopped on its top, the engine started to catch fire.

Greiner’s fiance, Jamie Thurman, posted on Facebook after the incident, saying Greiner put out the fire and pulled one of the people out before law enforcement arrived.

Greiner also posted on Facebook after the incident, saying he was thankful to the other drivers who also stopped to help.

Greiner said he lost his watch and possibly a good pair of shoes, but it was all worth it to see the couple in the truck awake and talking after they were pulled out.