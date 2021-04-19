Officer injured in Austin-East shooting discharged from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Officer who was shot during a deadly confrontation at Austin-East Magnet High School that left one student dead has been discharged from the hospital, a department spokesperson confirmed.

Officer Adam Willson, a 20-year veteran of the department who currently serves as the school resource officer at Austin-East, was discharged from the hospital Friday afternoon after sustaining a gunshot wound while responding to an armed student at the school last week.

Anthony J. Thompson Jr, 17, died Monday after he being shot in a confrontation with Knoxville Police officers inside a bathroom.

Police say Thompson, who was armed, was inside a bathroom and did not come out when asked. Officers entered the bathroom, where there was a struggle. What happened is still under investigation but when it was over, Willson had been injured by a gunshot, and Thompson was shot to death. A preliminary investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation indicated the bullet that struck Willson was not fired from Thompson’s gun.

The four officers connected with that incident are on administrative leave. The other officers have been identified as Lt. Stanley Cash, officer Jonathon Clabough and officer Brian Baldwin. The three other officers involved released a statement expressing support for the release of body camera video from the incident.

The statement followed the announcement from KPD Chief Eve Thomas that she supported the release of the relevant body camera footage.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said Thursday body camera video recorded during Monday’s officer-involved fatal shooting will be released at an appropriate time.

A community struggling to understand the loss of five students to gun violence since January began demanding the release of police body camera recordings. A request by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to release the video was also declined.