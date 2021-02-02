Officer tells Knoxville Beer Board that bar patrons cheered citations issued for COVID-19 violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first Knoxville bar to argue their case in a beer board hearing is waiting to learn the fate of their beer license.

Paul’s Oasis on Kingston Pike at least 11 times since curfew restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

At the conclusion of the 3-hour virtual hearing, the presiding officer said a decision will be made within 24 hours and the bar will be notified in writing of that decision.

The City of Knoxville filed two non-compliance complaints against the bar seeking fines of more than $10,000 and a suspension of the beer permit for 60 days.

During the 3-hour long online hearings, testimony was heard from the city, representatives for the bar, and the officer who wrote most of the citations.

The officer described how bar owner Paul Osterbrink reacted to one citation.

“When he would walk back into the bar, he would hold it above his head for all of his patrons to see and you could hear them cheer,” the officer testified.

“You could hear this from the door of the establishment?” the beer board officer asked.

“Yes, very easily,” the officer said.