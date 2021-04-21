Officers involved in shooting at Austin-East issue statement after release of body camera video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A law firm representing three of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a student at Austin-East Magnet High School issued a statement following the release of body camera video recorded during the April 12 incident.

The statement is issued on behalf of the officers:

“We appreciate the hard work of The Office of Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in coming to a prompt resolution of this tragic incident. We believe in the importance of public trust and accountability. We look forward to returning to our duties and continuing to serve the city of Knoxville once again.” The Bosch Law Firm

The law firm also said they will not be making any further comments on the incident, nor will Lt. Stanley Cash, Officer Brian Baldwin, or Officer Jonathon Clabough.