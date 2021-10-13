KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police have released the identities the four officers involved in a shootout that left a suspect dead Tuesday in South Knoxville.

The Department said Lt. Shane Watson, Sgt. Chris Hutton, Officer James Hunley and Officer Carl Kennedy were involved in the Sevier Avenue shootout.

They have been placed on administrative leave pending the findings of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s investigation, as per standard practice in officer-involved shootings. Lt. Watson has been with KPD since 2002, Sgt. Hutton since 2011, Officer Hunley since 2007 and Officer Kennedy since 2009.

The shooting occurred as officers were attempting to serve a search warrant, which the TBI says was a part of a drug investigation. The officers encountered a man who was armed with a gun. TBI, the investigating agency into the shootout involving Knoxville Police, identified the deceased as 43-year-old Bryan Calvin Lee of Knoxville.

Initial reports indicated the suspect, now identified as Lee, was struck at least one time and officers attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.