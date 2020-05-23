Officers respond to reported shooting near West Knoxville

Breaking News
Knox County releases guidance for phase 2 of reopening plan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers responded to a reported shooting Friday night in the 4900 block of Homberg Drive.

Dispatch says the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

No further details were yet available. This is a developing story.

