KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers responded to a reported shooting Friday night in the 4900 block of Homberg Drive.
Dispatch says the call came in around 9:30 p.m.
No further details were yet available. This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES
- Officers respond to reported shooting near West Knoxville
- Auctioning off an era: Knoxville Center Mall, formerly East Towne Mall piece ‘Orange T’ sells for more than $11K
- Divisions on public access and controversial bills as TN lawmakers resume committee work next week
- Governor Bill Lee promising National Guard assistance to business owners
- Reopening Tennessee: NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains announces reopening date