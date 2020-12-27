Officials confirm water main break on Park Road in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department confirmed Saturday night that crews are working the scene of an additional water line break.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, crews are working to repair a water main break on Park Road between Paine Street and Eastgate Road.

There’s no word on when repairs will be completed.

The department also confirmed the break was causing some traffic issues between Eastgate Road and Crofford Street.

This is the second reported wain mater break in Sevierville on Saturday.

