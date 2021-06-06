Officials identify victims in Saturday’s fatal Fort Loudoun Lake boat crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released the identities of the two victims killed in Saturday’s boating accident on Fort Loudoun Lake.

TWRA reports Terrance Andrew Dea, 70, was traveling upstream in a pontoon boat in the Little River portion of the lake near Alcoa Highway when he was passed by a personal watercraft operated by Emma Renee Fila, 18.

Shortly after, Dea found the personal watercraft and Fila floating face down in the water, after the craft seemed to have collided with a concrete railroad bridge support. He jumped into the water to rescue the woman but was incapacitated due to a medical emergency.

Bystanders on another boat pulled both Dea and Fila from the water and attempted CPR, however, neither survived.

“Ms. Fila, who was operating the PWC, was wearing a lifejacket and the ignition safety switch lanyard as required by law. Terrance Andrew Dea, the pontoon boat operator, was not wearing a lifejacket,” according to a spokesperson with the TWRA.

“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s families and would like to thank the Knoxville Police Dept., Knox Co. Fire and Rescue, and AMR emergency medical services for their assistance.”